BJP minority cell president Jamal Siddiqui speaking to ETV Bharat

New Delhi: On the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, the BJP's Minority Cell is all set to start a three-day outreach programme commencing from June 22. Preparations are underway in BJP-ruled states to make the programme successful. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat's senior correspondent Anamika Ratna, the National president of the BJP's Minority Cell Jamal Siddiqui deliberated upon the outreach programme.

"Christened as 'Mahasampark Abhiyan', it will start on June 22 and conclude on June 24. BJP's welfare schemes for the poor launched by the Prime Minister will be given wide publicity. For those who were yet to avail of the schemes, we will ask them to take avail of them. We will meet all sections of society and make them aware of the government schemes."

"Our party workers are striving for the benefit of all sections of society irrespective of caste, creed or religion. During the Mahasampark Abhiyan, we will reach out to religious leaders, clerics, pastors, Maulanas and Maulvis. The BJP has been working on a two-pronged strategy. The party has been strengthening people on the religious lines as well as uplifting them economically."

Elaborating on the Prime Minister's vision of doing service to the nation, Siddiqui said, "Our Prime Minister said that it was not necessary to go to borders to fight against the enemies to prove one's patriotism. Anybody leading a family life can contribute to society. Service to the nation does not mean that someone will have to go to borders to defend the country. People making others aware of the welfare schemes will also be called a service to the nation."