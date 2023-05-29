New Delhi: The BJP will hold press conferences across the country on Monday to mark the completion of nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government at the Centre, sources said. Modi had taken oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. Sources within the BJP said that simultaneous press conferences will be held in the capitals of all the states across the country by the Union Ministers.

According to sources, the Union Ministers will hold the press conferences along with the Chief Ministers in the BJP-ruled states. In the non-BJP ruled states, the respective BJP state president will address the press along with the ministers of the central government. It has been learnt from sources that the Union ministers will highlight the “achievements” of the Modi government in the last nine years of governance.

It is learnt that among the Union ministers holding press conferences in the various states, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference in Mumbai, Minister of State Meenakshi Lekhi in Bengaluru, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur in Ahmedabad, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Lucknow, Fisheries Minister Bhupendra Yadav in Bhopal, Central Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Guwahati, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Hyderabad, Gajendra Singh in Patna, Jitendra Singh in Chennai, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Kolkata, Union Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal in Jaipur and Smriti Irani in Rohtak.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi. Sources said that the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was high on the agenda at the meeting.

Sources said that BJP will also run a special public relations campaign from May 30 to June 30. Under the campaign, BJP will hold many public outreach programs.