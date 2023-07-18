38 parties to attend NDA meet in Delhi Today

New Delhi: With several new BJP allies, including Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), O P Rajbhar-led SBSP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), expected to join a key meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling saffron party's response to the 'Joint Opposition Meet' in Bengaluru ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, will be aimed at a grand show.

According to the party, at least 38 parties are expected to attend the Delhi meet. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has become the latest entrant to the NDA. Son of late Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag Paswan met BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. "Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I welcome him to the NDA family," Nadda told the reporters.

Ajit Pawar, who was recently sworn-in Maharashtra Deputy CM, and his group, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena faction which has been recognised as real Sena by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Upendra Kushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) and Power Star Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena were among the new entrants who will part of the NDA meeting. Some had been in the BJP kitty earlier as well. "Thirty-eight parties have confirmed their participation in the NDA meeting to be held Tuesday evening," Nadda said.

In general, regional parties will always be crucial in swinging the balance in the polls for the National Parties in several seats in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, which send 80 and 40 members to Parliament respectively. These parties which have small but solid share of votes in a particular region or caste will play the kingmaker in particular seats.

It is learnt that the BJP has been making all-out efforts to retain its majority in Lok Sabha for a third straight term. Party sources said its leadership has made pragmatic adjustments to accommodate new allies. The saffron party is also working to weaken the opposition bloc in crucial states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.