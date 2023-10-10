New Delhi : In the derogatory remarks row, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri today skipped the meeting of the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee meeting citing his inability due to prior engagements. The first meeting of the privileges panel is scheduled for today to consider complaints by several members on the row surrounding Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri and Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali.

The Committee is expected to hear Bidhuri's version after the opposition parties made a strong bid for his suspension from the House. The panel received many complaints against Bidhuri for his alleged use of derogatory words against Danish Ali inside the Lok Sabha. The BJP MP was criticised strongly for his purported use of 'communal' remarks during a discussion in the House on ISRO's lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3.