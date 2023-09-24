New Delhi [India] : Amid the controversy over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks targeted at BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey on Saturday said that his fellow party lawmaker got "provoked" as the Muslim MP kept calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech".

"The words used by him (Bidhuri) are not acceptable. I was present in the Parliament when all this took place. BSP MP Danish Ali kept calling PM Modi 'neech'. If you would provoke someone by using derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister then definitely such reaction will come," Dubey said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dubey has written a letter to Om Birla urging him to constitute an inquiry committee that should look into “the extent of culpability” of MPs who “instigate other citizens” with their comments in the House.

"I have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to constitute an Inquiry Committee to investigate Danish Ali's remark and the utterances made by various members during the discussion that day including the speeches of Saugata Roy, who questioned the existence of Lord Ram, and others. We need to understand that people like Danish Ali and some leaders of Congress, DMK, and TMC are habitual offenders and they make derogatory comments to provoke BJP MPs," he said.

In his letter, Dubey has also accused Ali of offering a running commentary during Bidhuri's speech in Lok Sabha on Thursday and making unsavoury remarks aimed at instigating him to lose his composure.

“When Shri Danish Ali was busy instigating Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Jee. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and the Prime Minister's achievement of landing Chandrayaan3 on the moon, he screamed across the aisle, without the microphone but could be clearly heard saying that "neech ko neech nahi kahenge to kya kahenge,” Dubey said.