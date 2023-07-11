Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and outgoing WFI chief, Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual harassment by top wrestlers in India, was seen misbehaving with a female reporter after he was asked a question about the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police on the basis of the allegations levelled against him.

The video of a riled-up WFI chief has gone viral on social media drawing sharp criticism from the netizens and political parties. In the video, the female reporter of a national news channel asks Brij Bhushan Singh whether he would resign as a member of Parliament. “Why would I resign? Why are you asking for resignation?” Singh replies agitated and rushing away to his car.

Following it, the reporter again tries to ask the questions to which the MP arrogantly says, “Chup (Shut up)”. The reporter tried to get an answer and chased his car but the BJP MP shut the car door and broke the woman reporter's mic.

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "A BJP MP accused of molesting wrestlers is threatening a female journalist on camera, breaking her mic. Can the Minister of Women and Child Development @smritiirani tell whose words are these? Whose sanskar is it?”

Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, launched a scathing attack on Brij Bhushan Singh and called him a 'gunda'. “Imagine when he has the guts to behave like this with a female reporter on camera, how he must be behaving with women off camera! This man’s place is in jail not in the parliament!”

The Congress on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "silence" over the sexual harassment charge against Singh and said the government is facing a test from India's daughters. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked when will Prime Minister Modi expel Singh, who is also the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief, from the BJP and when will he be arrested.

Delhi Police on June 15 filed a charge sheet against the WFI chief for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking six women wrestlers and also recommended the cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against him. "Why is Prime Minister Modi silent on the issue of sexual harassment against women sportspersons? When will Modi ji expel MP Brij Bhushan Singh from the party? When will Brij Bhushan Singh be arrested? When will the Modi government stop giving protection and patronising Brij Bhushan Singh," Shrinate asked. "You and your government are facing a test Mr Modi, not from the Opposition but from India's daughters," the Congress spokesperson said.

