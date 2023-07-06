New Delhi: After changing the party state unit chiefs of Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and poll-bound Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to replace some more state unit chiefs preparing the party to be ready before the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Sources in the party indicated that organisational changes are likely to happen in Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka and poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Sources in the party said that the party leadership has been going through a series of meetings over the past month and the organisational changes are designed to project unity and maintain a balance of caste representation and power over allies. These decisions may also result in cabinet reshuffles in the near future.

According to highly placed sources in the party, in the next day or two, the BJP is expected to announce new presidents for an additional five states. Several ministers have been assigned the task of strategizing for weaker Lok Sabha seats by the party.

Interestingly enough central ministers, including Prahlad Patel and Jyotiraditya Scindia, have been meeting with the party president on a daily basis. Following Patel's meeting with the party president, speculations are rife that he may be appointed as the state president of Madhya Pradesh. Patel’s appointment as the state chief just before the election might be a significant strategic move before the assembly polls this year.

Not only that, the appointment of G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister in charge of Culture, Tourism, and Development of the North East Region, as the party's representative in Telangana has also fuelled speculation that more ministers will be entrusted with state responsibilities. It should be noted that the BJP has frequently fielded its MPs in state elections, and it is expected that most ministers will be asked to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Typically, ministers in the BJP are not permitted to retain their portfolios while holding the position of state chief.

As the BJP prepares for the 2024 national elections, its strategy is expected to revolve around political calculations, social engineering, the promotion of caste representation, strengthening alliances, and, above all, maintaining unity and satisfaction within the party. The BJP aims to maximize productivity from its members in order to achieve its goals. The recent changes in the state units of the party highlight the importance of these factors.

The BJP's recent defeat in Karnataka has prompted the party to reassess its campaign approach for the upcoming state elections later this year. Out of the four crucial states heading to polls—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh—only Madhya Pradesh is currently governed by the BJP. The party aims to take advantage of potential anti-incumbency sentiments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, while also capitalizing on the trend of alternating party control.

In order to strengthen its position leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP conducted an extensive month-long mass outreach initiative last month. Union ministers and senior members of the organization actively participated in this exercise, which served as a vital platform for the ruling party to garner support and consolidate its presence nationwide.