BJP LEADER SHAHNAWAZ HUSSAIN ADMITTED TO AIIMS DELHI AFTER HIS HEALTH DETERIORATES

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was on Thursday admitted to AIIMS Hospital Delhi after his health suddenly deteriorated, sources said. It is learnt that Hussain complained of breathing problems and was admitted to AIIMS Delhi. At the hospital, Hussian was diagnosed with viral pneumonia.

The BJP leader has is available on Friday, the doctors will decide whether to let him go home or keep him under observation at the hospital. Sources said that the doctors at Delhi AIIMS have advised the BJP leader to take rest. It is said that Hussain was not keeping well since Aug. 11 when he left Patna to Delhi. Shahnawaz Hussain is the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He has been a Union Minister in the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government. He has also been the Industries Minister in Nitish Kumkar led JDU-BJP coalition government. Hussain has been a three-time Lok Sabha MP (1999, 2006, 2009). Presently he is a member of the Bihar Legislative Council. Pertinently, on March 6, the Delhi High Court gave relief to Hussain as it quashed the order of the trial court directing registration of FIR against him in an alleged rape case.

The case dates back to 2018 when a Delhi-based woman approached a lower court seeking registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain for the alleged sexual assault. The BJP leader has denied the allegation. Following the woman's plea, a magisterial court had on July 7, 2018 ordered registration of an FIR against Hussain.