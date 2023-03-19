New Delhi: YouTuber Tripurari Tiwari aka Manish Kashyap's arrest by Bihar police for allegedly posting fake videos on social media in connection with attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu has raised a storm on the social media with many people supporting him and criticizing the Bihar administration for the action.

After the arrest was reported, Kashyap's Twitter account was flooded with comments of both support and criticism from all quarters. Now, BJP leader Kapil Mishra has come forward extending his support and compared the Bihar government's act to that of "emergency, dictatorship and repression". He accused the government of being scared and weak.

"What Bihar government is doing with Manish Kashyap is Emergency, Dictatorship, Repression. On a notice received by Neha Rathore, those who tore the kurtas are now sitting in silence. The treatment of Manish Kashyap shows that Bihar government is scared and weak from inside," tweeted Mishra.

Another user, Shubam Sharma wrote the manner in which Kashyap is being treated by the police will be remembered for years. "The way Dalit leaders are referring to him as 'Tripurari Tiwari' is telling all why action is being carried out. No political party will protect you if you come from a particular community," he wrote.

Another user even went on the question as to why Trupurari Tiwari called himself Manish Kashyap. He asked whether Manish was ashamed of his Tiwari surname, and was thus roaming around as Kashyap. A user wrote that nothing can be changed by tweeting. He asked whether Kashyap can be provided free legal help and stated that many youths would get discouraged if nothing is done for the YouTuber.

Kashyap surrendered at the Jagdishpur police outpost on Saturday. He has been accused of creating an atmosphere of fear and malice among people. An arrest warrant was issued against him two days back. The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police registered three cases against Kashyap and special teams were formed under EOU's deputy superintendent of police following which police started the process of attaching his properties. Raids were also conducted by the EOU teams in Delhi, Sonepat and Haryana in his search. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police, which has lodged 10 cases against Kashyap will also interrogate him.

After arresting Kashyap, police froze four of his bank accounts with deposits of a total Rs 42,11,937 lakh. EOU said evidence of financial irregularities has also been found against him. The EOU will interrogate Kashyap in Patna and is likely to appeal to the court to take him on police remand for further interrogation. Kashyap contested the elections in 2020 as an independent candidate from Chanpatia.