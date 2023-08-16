BJP HOLDS CRUCIAL MEETING TO BOLSTER PREPARATIONS FOR UPCOMING ASSEMBLY POLLS

New Delhi: In a bid to leave no stone unturned in its preparations for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states scheduled for later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a significant meeting of its central election committee at its headquarters in Delhi. With an ensemble of top-tier leaders set to convene this evening, the meeting is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the party president JP Nadda, along with other crucial members of the central election panel.

The central election committee stands as the apex decision-making body within the BJP, responsible for the critical tasks of finalizing candidates and strategising for the impending polls. Remarkably, the panel rarely convenes prior to the official announcement of elections, making this meeting a clear indication of the BJP's unyielding determination to secure success in the upcoming polls. This resolve is particularly heightened in light of the party's recent setback in the Karnataka election earlier this year.

The BJP faces a formidable challenge in the upcoming assembly polls, scheduled across five states: Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Among these, the BJP is aiming to secure victories in the Opposition-ruled states of Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. This fervent drive for victory is underscored by the party's intention to address previous shortcomings and to surge ahead in the electoral race.

Insiders from the party have divulged that in the state of Rajasthan, the focus will be on constituencies where the BJP either narrowly won or did not emerge victorious, aiming to strategically plan and prepare for a stronger showing. Additionally, in Mizoram, recent political manoeuvres have strained the alliance between the BJP and its partner party MNF, adding a complex layer to the electoral landscape.

With Madhya Pradesh currently under BJP rule, the forthcoming polls are poised to be a closely contested battle. These Assembly elections hold significant implications as they precede the general elections scheduled for the following year. The outcome of these state-level elections is expected to set the tone for the overarching showdown between the incumbent BJP and the united opposition bloc, INDIA.

Sources within the BJP have indicated that the focus of the meeting will primarily be on constituencies where the party's influence is relatively weak. The strategic approach involves identifying suitable candidates for these constituencies well in advance, affording them ample time to prepare and strategize.

Furthermore, the meeting is slated to delve into the most pressing issues in each of the states, and the strategies to counter the promises made by the Congress party, a prominent opposition force. The discussions are set to cover a wide spectrum of poll-related matters, ensuring that the BJP's approach is comprehensive and informed.

BJP's decision to convene this high-level central election committee meeting underscores the party's unwavering commitment to secure favourable outcomes in the impending Assembly polls. With a roster of influential leaders present, the meeting is poised to carve out a robust strategy, address existing weaknesses, and position the BJP for success in the upcoming electoral battles.