New Delhi: Unidentified miscreants allegedly snatched a Hungarian woman's bag that contained Rs 12,000 while she was travelling in an autorickshaw in Lodhi Colony area of South Delhi on Sunday. The woman was on her way to the Hungarian Embassy for some work. Police have registered a case on the basis of the woman's complaint and a search is on for the miscreants.

The accused, however, have not been traced till now. DCP Chandan Choudhary of South Delhi district said that the incident took place at around 3 pm last evening when the woman was going from the Humayun's Tomb to Hungarian Embassy. The woman reported the incident at Lodhi Colony police station, Choudhary said. In her complaint, the Hungarian national said that while she was sitting in the autorickshaw, two bike-borne men came by her side and snatched her bag.

Her autorickshaw was near Dyal Singh College at that time. The woman said that she tried hard to pull back her bag but the miscreants snatched it hard before riding away. She complained that her bag contained Rs 12,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a debit card along with several other important documents.

Police said that a case has been registered and the accused are being traced. "We are scanning the footage of all the CCTV cameras installed on this route. However, no clue has been found yet. We are investigating the matter and the miscreants would be nabbed soon," police said.