Madurai: A Bihar YouTuber - Manish Kashyap who was accused of running a campaign against Tamil Nadu by spreading rumours of North Indian migrant workers being killed in Tamil Nadu, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA), officials said. The detention order was slapped by the Madurai District Police.

The Bihar YouTuber was arrested for spreading fake videos of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu by the Madurai District Crime Branch police which has registered a case against him. He was arrested by a special team from Bihar and was brought to Tamil Nadu and is lodged in a prison here.

The Tamil Nadu police informed the government that the fake videos circulated by the Youtuber disrupted peace and brotherhood among people. Manish was was taken into the judicial custody via a transit remand obtained by by Tamil Nadu.

Sources told ETV Bharat, the detention order was being served on the accused who is now under Judicial Custody till April 19. "The prison authorities will classify Manish who is a remand prisoner as an NSA detenue in the Madurai Central Prison where he is lodged now," a senior police official said.