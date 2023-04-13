Patna/New Delhi: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called upon CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja amid talks of opposition unity. Kumar discussed about bringing all the opposition parties together and strengthening their unity.

The meeting was held at Raja's residence in Delhi. JDU president Lalan Singh was also present at the meeting. Kumar is likely to meet leaders of a few other parties during the day. On Wednesday, Kumar had met senior Congress leaders including president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi later said that it was decided that Kumar would act as the negotiator between all the non-BJP parties. Rahul Gandhi had said that they want Nitish Kumar to unite the opposition to oust the Narendra Modi-led-government from power.

In the evening, Kumar held a meeting with Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, who also stressed on opposition unity said Kumar's initiative was commendable. "We are with Nitish Kumar to defeat the Modi government. We will meet again in the future and discuss the necessary strategies to fight against the BJP," Kejriwal had said. After arriving in Delhi on Tuesday, Kumar met Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He was accompanied by deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. Kumar is on a three-day visit to Delhi.

After leaving the BJP alliance and forming the government with Mahagathbandhan, Kumar has been speaking for opposition unity. On several occasions in the past, he urged all non-BJP parties to join hands to defeat the saffron party and also reiterated that he did not have any ambition of becoming the Prime Minister. In his last visit to Delhi in September, 2022, Kumar had met Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh Yadav apart from Kejriwal, Raja and Yechury.