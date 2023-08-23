New Delhi [India] : ISRO is providing Live telecast of soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 and it will begin at 5.20 pm today. There are soaring expectations on the country's Moon Mission. Planetariums, educational institutions and different organisations across the country are preparing for the big moment today as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the Moon's surface.

Schools and colleges have made arrangements for live telecast of the historic touchdown. Scientists and teachers will be making insightful presentations and explaining the significance of the momentous event in India's space history.

A workshop on Chandrayaan-3 will be organized by the Indira Gandhi Planetarium in Delhi, at the council premises today. The workshop will take place at the council premises from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. In this workshop, Dr Aniruddh Uniyal, a scientist, the Remote Sensing and Applications Center, will provide an insightful lecture on the Moon, offering valuable insights about its composition.

Furthermore, the Indira Gandhi Planetarium will furnish information about Chandrayaan-3 and participants of this program will be awarded participation certificates. The Planetarium will also conduct live broadcasts during the landing of Chandrayaan-3, providing a unique opportunity for engagement of general public, the release stated.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023. India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole. (with agency inputs)