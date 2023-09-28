New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty.

"Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India's freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty," Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. In an X post in Hindi, Shah said, "On one hand, Bhagat Singh ji worked to bring the foreign rule to its knees with his patriotism, while on the other hand, with his ideas, he worked to unite the divided India in the struggle for freedom."

"The wave of independence became more powerful in the whole of India with the supreme sacrifice of Bhagat Singh ji, who was happily hanged for the freedom of the country. Bhagat Singh ji's patriotism and his thoughts will continue to ignite the flame of national service for ages," he added.