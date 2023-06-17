New Delhi: Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Saturday demanded that the Censor Board temporarily bar screening of the film "Adipurush" until a re-examine of its "controversial" scenes and dialogues. "Adipurush", a retelling of the epic Ramayana directed by Om Raut, was released on Friday.

"Adipurush" has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla coming under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the "Lanka Dahan" sequence, among others. Citing the public criticism, Kapoor requested Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur that the film's controversial scenes and dialogues should be re-examined.

In a tweet in Hindi, "Respected Anurag Thakur ji, film Adipurush is being opposed everywhere. Therefore it is requested that its controversial scenes and dialogues should be re-examined. The Censor Board should temporarily suspend its censor certificate and its exhibition should be banned till it is reviewed again."

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party also criticised the film and accused the BJP of endorsing the film that insults Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sanjay Singh read out some of the dialogues of the film and described them as a grave insult to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as well as the Hindu society.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday alleged an attempt was made to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in the movie "Adipurush" and said the Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demand so. (PTI)