BANKS TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR HALF OF SEPTEMBER AS RBI ISSUES LIST OF 16 HOLIDAYS FOR THE MONTH

New Delhi: In a rarest of the rare cases, Indian banks will remain closed for more than half of September as the Reserve Bank of India has scheduled as many as 16 holidays including Sundays during the month. The RBI as usual , has issued the list of holidays for all banks this month. This month's list of holidays has made the bank employees particularly happy.

According to the website of the RBI, in September 2023, there will be 16 days holidays in banks. The holidays have been announced on account of various festivals and events in different states. The bank holidays for September also include Sunday holiday and the second and fourth Saturday. The banks will remain closed owing to the various festivals.

Janmashtami will be the first festival holiday in September falling on the 7th of the month. Besides Janmashtami, the banks will also remain closed on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is being celebrated on 19 September and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi which is on September 28. However, the bank holidays notwithstanding, there is no need for the customers to worry much as the online net banking will continue hassle free.

Pertinently, owing to the bank holiday on account of Janmashtami, the banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Patna, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Telangana, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla and Srinagar. Likewise, the banks will remain closed in Bengaluru and Telangana on account of Vinayak Chaturthi.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. On the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the banks will remain closed in Jammu, Kochi, Srinagar and Trivandrum besides Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Telangana, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi.