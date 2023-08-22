New Delhi/Noida: A Bangladeshi woman, accompanied by her one-year-old son, has arrived in Noida, India, in a quest to locate her husband whom she claims to have married three years ago in Bangladesh. The woman's plight gained attention after a 20-second video of her circulated on various social media platforms.

In the video, she asserted that her husband, an Indian resident named Saurabhkant Tiwari, had married her three years ago but had recently vanished without a trace. In response to her predicament, the woman has officially lodged a complaint at the women's police station.

Adding to her claims, the woman alleges that Saurabhkant was already married at the time of their union and deliberately withheld this crucial information. As substantiating evidence, she has submitted legal documents including passports, visas, and citizenship cards to the authorities.

Dr. Rajiv Dixit, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Central Zone, disclosed that the Bangladeshi woman purportedly entered into wedlock with Saurabhkant Tiwari on April 14, 2021. Subsequently, he departed for India, vowing to return, but allegedly didn’t turn up, leaving her in a state of abandonment.

"Women police have been entrusted with the investigation. Once the assigned investigation team brings some clarity to the issue, then we will be able to reach any conclusion", said Dixit.

Remarkably, this development comes on the heels of Seema Haider's story, who ventured from Pakistan to Noida via Nepal in her pursuit of love, now living with her partner Sachin.