New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A youth involved in a recent phone snatching incident in Ghaziabad in which the victim died, was killed during a police encounter on Monday, official sources said. Police have arrested a second accused int the death of the victim, a female B Tech student. The deceased accused identified as Jitendra was shot dead by the police in an encounter in the early hours of Monday, sources said.

Police said that Jitendra was wanted for his alleged involvement in snatching a mobile phone from the engineering student identified as Kirti, a first year B.Tech student at ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad, at around 4.30 pm on October 27. According to the sources, around 5 am on Monday, Jitendra was walking along the on the Ganganahar track in Mussoorie police station area with his friend when police intercepted him.

A police official said that when police tried to stop Jitendra, he opened fire on the police. As police retaliated, Jitendra was shot at and injured in the encounter. A soldier was also injured in the exchange of fire. Jitendra was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment, a police official said. Police said that there are also more than 12 robbery cases and a gangster case against the deceased accused.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on him after he was absconded in connection with the Oct 27 assault on the B Tech student. The student fell on the road and got seriously injured after the accused snatched her mobile. The miscreants ran away after looting the mobile phone. The victim's friend and an auto driver admitted Kirti to the Medical College of Pilkhuwa from where he was sent to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad.