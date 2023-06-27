AUTO DRIVER ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO MOLEST WOMAN PASSENGER KIDNAPPING HER SON

New Delhi: An autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly trying to molest a woman passenger and kidnapping her four-year-old son, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Chandeshwar Yadav, abandoned the boy near India Gate and he was found by the Kartavya police station staff on Monday night, they said.

Yadav is an alcohol addict and a father of three daughters and two sons, according to police. According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she reached Anand Vihar bus terminal along with her son from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi around 2 am on Monday. From there, she hired an autorickshaw to go to Delhi Cantt but due to some miscommunication, the driver took them to Sadar Bazar.

The complainant hired Yadav's autorickshaw from Sadar Bazar to go to Delhi Cantt and fell asleep on the way. During the journey, Yadav stopped the vehicle and tried to molest her. When she resisted and got down from the autorickshaw, the accused fled with her son, bag and mobile phone, the police said.

On the basis of the woman's complaint, a case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code at Delhi Cantt police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

The woman was also medically examined, he said. After scanning footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras, the registration number of Yadav's autorickshaw was partially identified. Later, raids were conducted and he was arrested from Dallupura village on the outskirts of the Trans-Yamuna region of Delhi, he added.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he had abandoned the boy near India Gate. Later, it was learnt that the boy was found by the staff of Kartavya Path police station on Monday night and sent to a child care home. He was reunited with his mother, the DCP said. The complainant's bag and mobile phone were also recovered from the accused, the police said. (PTI)