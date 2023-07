AURANGZEB LANE RENAMED APJ ABDUL KALAM LANE

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which had in August 2015 changed the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, renamed Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane.

Signboards for the newly renamed APJ Abdul Kalam road in Delhi were unveiled on Thursday. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had approved the proposal to change the name of Aurangzeb Lane to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane last month.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, earlier while making the announcement about the renaming had said that since Aurangzeb tried to "destroy the Indian culture" there shouldn't be any road in the name of the Mughal emperor."

Aurangzeb Lane has been renamed as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane. Aurangzeb tried to destroy the Indian culture. So there should not be any road in the name of Aurangzeb," Satish Upadhyay said.

The NDMC, last month confirmed the renaming of Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi. The Abdul Kalam Road connects with the Prithvi Raj Road through Aurangzeb Lane. In 2022 Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit demanded the North Delhi Municipal Corporation rename the existing roads named after Mughal emperors in the Lutyens' Delhi with various Indian personalities. Seeking to change the names of six such roads in the national capital, the then BJP Delhi chief wrote to the Corporation and demanded to rename Tughlaq Road as Guru Gobind Singh Road, Akbar Road as Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Lane as Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane and Shahjahan Road as General Bipin Rawat Road.