ATTACK ON INDIAN HIGH COMMISSION IN LONDON NIA TRACK TEAM SEARCHING FOR 45 SUSPECTS

New Delhi: The track team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a man-hunt to trace the whereabouts of 45 suspects, who were involved in the attack on the Indian High Commission in London. Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, a senior official from the country’s premier terror investigation agency said that a group of the track team has been searching different places in Punjab whereas another group has been camping in the United Kingdom.

“In Punjab, the NIA team has been taking support of the local security agencies whereas, in London, the NIA team has been taking help of the Indian High Commission,” the official said. The NIA had circulated the pictures of all the 45 accused involved in the incident that took place on March 19 where they disrespected the Indian national flag besides attacking the government officials. All the accused involved in the London High Commission attack were pro-Khalistani sympathisers, the initial investigation revealed.

Recently, the track team also launched a man-hunt to trace the whereabouts of Ayoob TA, a Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI) member, who is at large. The agency was looking for Ayoob in connection with case number RC-02/2022/NIA/KOC dated 19.09.2022. The responsibility of the NIA track team was to locate the whereabouts of the absconding offenders involved in any terror or money laundering cases.

Also read: NIA releases photographs of 45 Khalistani supporters linked to Avatar Singh Khanda

In fact, the track team of the agency had earlier traced the present locations of several fugitives. “The team also takes assistance from other national and international security agencies like CBI, INTERPOL etc,” the official said. In the recent past, the NIA’s track team had located several gangsters-cum-Khalistani terrorists, who were taking shelter in foreign countries. Khalistani terrorist Mandeep Singh was traced to the Philippines, Harjot Singh was traced to the USA and Amrik Singh was also traced to the Philippines, the official said.