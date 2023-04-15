New Delhi Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi lauded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for being the only leader raising his voice against corruption Referring to Kejriwal s CBI summon she attacked the BJP saying that was the reason why his voice is being stifled with by the ruling party in the Centre In a press conference on Saturday Atishi said that though the BJP has slapped cases against some AAP leaders they have not been able to trace any proceeds of crime and have not been able to prove any instance of corruption by these leaders Have the agencies found black money during their raids No she said In a big jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI Friday summoned Kejriwal for questioning in the excise policy case and asked him to appear before them on Sunday Kejriwal s former deputy in the government Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in February in the nowscrapped Delhi liquor policy case The AAP secondincommand is presently in judicial custody at TiharAlso read Excise policy case CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on April 16Sisodia was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate ED as well on March 9 in the same case The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the case It has already raided several location in the national capital as well as Punjab in October last year after the arrest of Sameer Mahendru the Managing Director of Delhi s Jor Baghbased liquor distributor Indospirit GroupThe probe agencies have alleged that several irregularities were found while the Excise Policy was being modified They said that many undue favours were extended to licence holders the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L1 licence was extended without the competent authority s approval They alleged that the beneficiaries diverted illegal gains to many officials and made false entries in their books of account