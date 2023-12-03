Assembly elections 2023 | There is only one guarantee, 'Modi Guarantee': BJP leaders on saffron surge in 3 states

New Delhi: Celebrations galore in BJP headquarters and state units after the saffron party's dominating electoral display in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan on Sunday.

Several BJP leaders who spoke to ETV Bharat shared their jubilation and reasons on how the party managed to register victories in the Hindi heartland defeating Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while retaining power in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the results of the poll, Syed Zafar Islam, BJP National Spokesperson said, "We have won in the heartland, but we also won in Chhattisgarh. Earlier, the survey said we would not win in Chhattisgarh, but now we have 60 seats there. And they (Congress) only have 29 seats. We can clearly see whom the public trusts." "We want to thank all the people. They have trusted us. They trusted the "Modi guarantee" and as a result, we won," he said.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP MP said, "All (political) pundits didn't fail, only those who were overreacting failed...Congress gave many guarantees, but in the end, people proved there is only one guarantee in India and that is the 'Modi guarantee'".

Dushyant Gautam, another BJP leader said, "When Australia defeated India in the finals of World Cup 2023, some leaders called PM Modi "Panauti" and now we all can know who is the real "Panauti". Congress is not here for any guarantee. There is only Modi guarantee in India. we say and we do and that's why everyone trusted us".

BJP leader Prem Shukla said, "BJP has a bright and shiny face that is PM Modi but the Congress party is running everywhere with the face of Rahul Gandhi and wherever he goes, the party loses. But, when people see Modi's face, they always support and we win".

BJP spokesperson, Shahnawaz Hussain said, "BJP's win in the states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan proves that only one guarantee exists in India- "Modi guarantee". This is Modi's magic. People trusted us."

"Congress only confuses people with their 'fake guarantee'. Modi's guarantee proved that this is the failure of Congress. Every Indian trusts only in Modi's guarantee. This win is dedicated to PM Modi and all our party workers," he said. Union Minister Anurag Thakur also credited Prime Minister Modi for the party's success. "Everyone believes in Modi's work. Modi believes in the welfare of youths, women and farmers. Today, everyone has removed corruption by removing Congress," he said.