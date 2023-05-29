New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam's first 'Vande Bharat Express' through video conference today at 12 noon. On this occasion, PM Modi will dedicate the newly electrified sections to the nation and will also inaugurate the newly constructed DEMU (diesel-electric multiple units) and MEMU (mainline electric multiple units) sheds, said a statement issued by the PM's Office (PMO).

In a message before the inaugural run, PM Modi said that the train will boost tourism and enrich the socio-economic development in the North East. In a tweet, the PM said that this state-of-the-art train is a symbol of our commitment to providing speed, comfort and better connectivity and it will also promote tourism and enrich socio-economic development.

Modi further said that this is a first-of-its-kind beautifully designed premium semi-high speed, well-equipped fully air-conditioned service between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal. An official said that the train will run six days a week. There will be no service of this train on Tuesday.

This new service will cover the distance of 411 km between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri in 5 hours and 30 minutes, thereby significantly facilitating the shortest travel time. The current fastest train takes 6 hours 30 minutes to cover the same journey. The Vande Bharat Express train service will operate six days a week, exploring the new age of rail travel with airlines like Travel Emotions for the people of the North East, who will feel comfort and speed while travelling.

It will be the fastest train in the region and will benefit IT professionals, businessmen, students and tourists. Vande Bharat Express is the fulfilment of an ambitious plan put forward by the Indian Railways to raise the standards and speed of rail travel in the country. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the newly electrified sections of New Bongaigaon-Dudhnoi-Mendipathar and Guwahati-Chaparmukh.

He will also inaugurate the new DEMU/MEMU (workshop for trains) shed at Lumding here. Along with this, the PM will also dedicate to the nation the newly electrified sections of the 182-kilometre-long route. This will help in providing pollution-free transport along with reducing travel time.