ASSAM CM MEETS SHAH OVER DELIMITATION PROCESS

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday and discussed the delimitation process in the state. During the meeting that took place for almost half an hour, Sarma discussed in length the likely pros and cons of the delimitation exercise. The meeting took place from 5:15 pm to 5:45 pm on Tuesday.

Immediately after the meeting with Shah that took place at North Block, Sarma left for Gwalior. The Assam Chief Minister will also meet Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday before he comes back to Delhi on Wednesday. On Thursday, Sarma will leave for Guwahati.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 10-Naga MLAs from Manipur, who landed in the national capital, to meet Home Minister Amit Shah is yet to get an appointment from the office of the Home Ministry. “We have come here to meet Home Minister Shah and discuss the present situation of Manipur. However, we are yet to get the appointment from the Home Minister,” said Lorho Pfoze, Naga People’s Front (NPF) MP from the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency while speaking to ETV Bharat.

Pfoze said that their meeting with the Home Minister in Guwahati and Manipur has been deferred even as Shah visited Guwahati and Imphal recently. “He (Amit Shah) was quite busy and that is why our meeting with the Home Minister has been postponed. Now, we have been asked by the Home Minister for a meeting in New Delhi,” said Pfoze.

A 10-member Naga delegation of MLAs from Manipur, including five from the NPF, two BJP MLAs, and two MLAs from the Nationalist People's Party (NPP) headed by Pfoze are supposed to meet Shah over the present situation in Manipur. When asked about their agenda of discussion, Pfoze said that they will certainly raise their concerns during their meeting with Shah. Independent MLA Kumo Sha echoed the same and said that they will first listen to the Home Minister before they put in their demands.

“We have been invited by the Home Minister. Let him speak, then we can put our points,” he told this correspondent. During his recent meeting in Imphal, Shah met leaders from different political parties as well as civil society members and appealed to them to maintain peace in the State.