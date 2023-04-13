New Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering an elderly couple in North East Delhi s Gokalpuri area from Ghaziabad The arrested accused is the boyfriend of the 30yearold woman who was earlier arrested in this case The arrested accused identified as Ashish Bhargava allegedly murdered the elderly couple with the help of his associate at the behest of the accused woman Police said search is on for Ashish s associateOn Monday morning the bodies an elderly man Radhe Shyam Verma 72 and his wife Veena 68 were recovered from their house under Gokalpuri police station area It was found that Rs 45 lakh and some jewellery were missing from the almirah but the key was left on the almirah s door Neighbours told police that there were frequent quarrels in the house The deceased couple s daughterinlaw lived with her husband and son on the upper floor of the house During investigation police scrutinised all the call records of the family members It was found that the accused daughterinlaw always got calls from a particular number After questioning her husband police came to know about Ashish Also Read Man tortured to death on suspicion of theft in UP s ShahjahanpurIt was also found that the accused woman had another number which was not known to anyone else After scrutinising the call details of that number police found that the accused woman had spoken to Ashish many times before and after the incident During interrogation the accused daughterinlaw broke down and confessed that she hatched the murder plan with Ashish She said she met Ashish through Facebook and soon they became close friends She told police that her family opposed to her relationship due to which she wanted to remove them from her path Meanwhile her inlaws wanted to sell their existing house and buy a house in Rohini For which they got Rs five lakh from a buyer Ashish and his friend reached the accused woman s house on Sunday evening and hid on the terrace After murdering the couple they left with a cash of Rs 450 lakh and jewellery that was kept in the almirah On the other hand the accused scattered things inside the room so as to portray of a theft Police are now in search of Ashish s friend