ARVIND KEJRIWAL THANKS CONGRESS FOR SUPPORT ON DELHI SERVICES BILL

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and MP Rahul Gandhi expressing his gratitude "on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi" for voting against the Services Bill. Parliament had on Monday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government, with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

"I write to you expressing gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for your party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023," the AAP national convener said in his letter. The Aam Aadmi Party and Congress are part of the opposition alliance INDIA.

While thanking the former prime minister, Kejriwal said, "Your presence by our side, despite the constraints imposed by your age and ailing health, conveyed a story of calm, grace and conviction to preserve India's democracy and federal structure against all odds." Kejriwal also said that Singh's "unflinching commitment towards the principles of our Constitution will be remembered for decades" and "deeply inspire the coming generation of parliamentarians." (PTI)

