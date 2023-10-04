New Delhi: Coming out in support of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that nothing will be found at his residence, adding that all agencies like ED and CBI will get active as the 2024 elections are coming. On Tuesday morning, the ED conducted raids at AAP MP Sanjay Singh's residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"Nothing will be found at his residence. 2024 elections are coming and they know that they will lose. These are desperate attempts by them. As elections near, all agencies like ED, CBI and will get active," Delhi CM said. AAP leader and Delhi MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said the charges against Sanjay Singh were fictitious.

"This is such a fictitious scam in which investigation is going on for the last 15 months... ED and CBI have conducted raids in at least 1000 places but not even Rs 1 has been recovered from anywhere...They will not get anything at the residence of Sanjay Singh as well...BJP is losing the elections, this is the truth..." Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers are holding a protest outside the AAP office demanding the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Demanding the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal he said, "We have gathered here demanding resignation from Delhi CM. Former Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia have been in jail for a long time and Arvind Kejriwal is trying to save them. He is the mastermind of all of them."

On the ongoing ED raid, Sanjay Singh's father said that they would cooperate with the probe agency. "The Department is doing its work, we will cooperate with them. I will wait for the time when he will get clearance," he said. Earlier this May, Singh in a letter to Finance Secretary T V Somanathan said that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis, tarnishing his public image and defaming him.

Singh mentioned that his name was added on the basis of statements from Delhi-based businessman and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's close aide Dinesh Arora. Singh also alleged that the officers misused their position tarnished his public image and demanded prosecution against them.