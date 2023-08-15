New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that if India has to become "Vishwaguru", people will have to live in harmony and should be assured of good education, health facilities and an uninterrupted power supply. Speaking at the Delhi government's Independence Day event at Chhatrasal Stadium in north Delhi, he greeted the people of Delhi and the country on the occasion and paid tribute to freedom fighters, soldiers and achievers in different fields.

Referring to the recent flooding in Delhi, he said that the people together with the city government faced the natural calamity with help from the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener expressed sadness at the events that have unfolded in Manipur.

"I am a bit sad today. Manipur is burning, people of one community are killing those from another and vice-versa. In Haryana also, people from one community fight with the other. How will we become "Vishwaguru" if we keep fighting amongst ourselves? If we have to become "Vishwaguru" and become the number one country we will have to live like a family," he said.

Referring to power cuts in other parts of the country, he said that India cannot become "Vishwaguru" if there are such long outages. "We have enough power plants to generate 4.25 lakh MW power, our peak demand is 2 lakh MW, yet there are power cuts. Power cuts are due to mismanagement and lack of vision. Delhi has no power cuts and there is a 24x7 supply here. There can be 24x7 supply in the country in three to four years if there is an end to corruption and mismanagement," he said.

Lamenting the dilapidated condition of government schools in the country, he stressed that unless every child gets a good education, the country cannot become "Vishwaguru". "I have calculated that Rs 6 lakh crore would be needed to improve 10 lakh government schools in the country. An expenditure of Rs 1.25 lakh per year is nothing for a country like India," he said.

He said every poor person can become rich through educating their children. "India will not become "Vishwaguru" merely through speeches. India will not become "Vishwaguru" unless good healthcare is available to all the people in the country," he said. Talking about the recent law on the control of administrative services in Delhi, he said that the democratic rights of the people of Delhi were taken away.

"I want to assure the people of Delhi we will get back your snatched rights. We are fighting the battle in the Supreme Court. The work of providing good education, and healthcare facilities will continue. The speed might slow down, but the work will go on," he said. He said that 150 students from violence-hit Manipur were provided admission to schools run by the Delhi government. While reiterating the need to live in harmony, he said, "If we fight among ourselves India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world." (PTI)