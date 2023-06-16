New Delhi: Amid fresh violence in Manipur, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the situation in the north-eastern state is a "cause of concern". Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), further said that much more things were needed to be done to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

"Situation in Manipur is cause of concern for the whole country. Perhaps, much more needs to be done to restore peace," Kejriwal said in a Tweet.

In fresh violence in Manipur, a mob allegedly torched the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh at Kongba in Imphal late Thursday night. On Thursday afternoon, two houses were set ablaze by a mob at the New Checkon area in Imphal, officials said. The security forces, which tried to quell the mob, fired tear gas shells at the mob, they added. On Tuesday night, nine persons, including women, were killed and 10 others injured after some miscreants opened fire inside a church in East Imphal in the Khamenlok area.

Over 100 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur that broke out a month ago. The Manipur government has imposed curfew in 11 districts and banned internet in a bid to combat the spread of rumours. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur and announced a series of measures to restore peace. He had announced formation of a Peace Committee under the Manipur Governor.

