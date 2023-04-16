New Delhi Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Sunday at 11 am in the Delhi liquor policy case This comes after his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested last month by the investigating agency Sisodia is presently languishing at Tihar Jail on judicial custodyThe Aam Aadmi Party chief is set to appear at the CBI office at 11 am on Sunday AAP leaders are slated to accompany him to the CBI office and stage a protest AAP workers have already gathered at the Chief Minister s Civil Lines residence to express their solidarity Security has been beefed up at the CM s residence to this effectAmong the AAP heavyweights Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who is presently camping in Delhi will be accompanying Kejriwal to the CBI headquarters All AAP MPs as well as members of his cabinet including Kailash Gehlot Saurabh Bhardwaj Atishi Rajkumar Anand Imam Hussain and Gopal Rai will be accompanying him as wellOn the other hand BJP leaders including BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition Ramveer Singh Bidhuri will also be protesting against Kejriwal at Rajghat after paying their obeisance at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Sunday Also read AAP ray of hope BJP wants to end it ED CBI mislead court KejriwalCBI may question Kejriwal on the statements of other accused where they stated that the liquor policy was supposed to favour the South liquor lobby news agency PTI reported In addition to that the CBI may also ask about his role in the formulation of the excise policy before it was approvedEver since the CBI issued its summon to the AAP supremo party leaders Sanjay Singh Saurabh Bhardwaj Atishi and Raghav Chadha have been holding backtoback press conferences attacking the ruling BJP government at the center Atishi on Saturday made her point that the Centre is deliberately targeting Kejriwal since he is the most vocal leader against the Modi governmentThe Delhi Chief Minister addressed the media on Saturday where he charged the central agencies of lying in their affidavits to mislead the court Kejriwal even threatened to sue the agencies for their conduct The agencies he claimed have not been able to trace any proceeds of crime despite claiming that a fraud amounting to 100 crores took place while drafting the nowscrapped liquor policy Kejriwal even said that the agencies are physically abusing witnesses to get statements against AAP leaders