New Delhi: The Delhi government has implemented free bus ride scheme for women in government buses. But, it has come to the fore that DTC bus drivers do not stop for women passengers.

A video that has gone viral on social media, shows three women waiting at the bus stop. Suddenly, a DTC bus is seen approaching the stop but, it does not halt. The bus passes the stop and halts some distance ahead to drop a passenger. Then, the bus goes off leaving the three women passengers running behind to board it.

The bus stop displayed in the video is reportedly near Tilak Bridge. After the video went viral on social media, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it on his Twitter account.

"There are complaints that some drivers do not stop the bus on seeing women as the ride for women is free. This will not be tolerated at all. Strict action is being taken against this bus driver," he tweeted.

Immediately after which, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot responded to Kejriwal's tweet saying: " The driver and other staff have been identified. Strict action is being taken. This type of behavior by any driver is absolutely not acceptable. I appeal to the passengers that if they see such irregularities anywhere, they should immediately make a video and share it. Strict action will be taken".

Incidents of buses not stopping for women passengers are nothing uncommon in Delhi. But, it is not the first time that a youth shot a video of the entire incident and made it viral on social media. The Delhi government introduced free bus ride for women in 2019. The government has allocated Rs 5,740 crore in the 2023-24 budget for women related schemes including free bus tickets in government buses.