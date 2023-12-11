New Delhi : Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul Monday recommended the Centre to set up a“Truth and Reconciliation” commission to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the state and non-state actors in J&K.

Justice Kaul stressed the exercise should be time-bound and the committee should recommend measures for reconciliation. Justice Kaul said the commission could enable forgiveness for the wounds of the past and forms the basis of achieving a shared national identity. On September 5, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgment on a batch of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370, which bestowed the special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices S K Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant, heard the submissions in the matter for 16 days. All judges on the bench upheld the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to J&K.

Justice, who wrote a separate judgment concurring with majority judgment, recommended setting up of an impartial Truth and Reconciliation committee to investigate and report on the violations of human rights both by the state and non-state actors . Justice Kaul said that the commission must be set up before memory escapes, while emphasizing it to be a time-bound. He said that there is an entire generation of youth that has grown up with a feeling of distrust. Justice also held that Article 370 was temporary and not permanent. Justice Kaul said wounds require healing, while stressing on setting up the commission.