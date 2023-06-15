New Delhi Top military officials will discuss strategies and preparedness of the force in the sector bordering China in Leh today which is the third anniversary of the Galwan clash The Galwan Valley clash occurred between the Indian Army and the Peoples Liberation Army PLA of China on June 15 2020 when the Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in the Eastern Ladakh region20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the handtohand combat that took place in Galwan According to Army officials on Thursday senior military officers of Northern Command including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali along with other top officers will discuss the preparedness of the force in the sector bordering ChinaAlso read Galwan hero s wife becomes Army officer posted to eastern LadakhAccording to government sources in September 2022 the Indian troops and their counterparts in the Chinese People s Liberation Army PLA completed the disengagement process in the Gogra HeightsHot Springs area near Patrolling Point15 in the eastern Ladakh sector Since May 2020 when the Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh both sides have been deployed in forward positions near Patrolling Point 15 which emerged as a friction point in the wake of the Galwan clash Sputnik a Russianbased media agency had earlier reported that the Indian and the Chinese government reached an agreement in February 2021 to disengage from the 135km Pangong Lake creating buffer zones until all outstanding border issues are resolved Over 50000 Indian soldiers had been stationed since 2020 at forward posts along the Line of Actual Control LAC with advanced weapons to prevent any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally on the LAC Also read First since Galwan clash defence minister Rajnath Singh to holds talks with Chinese counterpart