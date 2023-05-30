New Delhi: In the Laxmi Nagar area, Delhi, over six miscreants armed with knives and guns attacked an elderly shopkeeper and his two sons allegedly for not giving them extortion money. After this, the miscreants ran away from the spot after firing in the air. It happened on Sunday late night. Injured shopkeeper Khalid Anwar and two of his sons have been rushed to the hospital and then discharged after first aid.

The Laxmi Nagar police registered a case against Amin Pehalwan, Javed and two others. A person has recorded a video of the entire incident from his terrace, which has gone viral on social media. According to the information, Khalid Anwar, a resident of Ramesh Park, runs a clothes shop. On Sunday night, his son Shariq was at the shop with one of his relatives.

At about quarter to 11 pm, Amin Pehalwan reached there with his three companions and started vandalizing the shop. Shariq was beaten up for protesting. When Khalid came there, the miscreants attacked him with a knife. When his sons came to save him, they were also beaten up. Khalid alleged that Amin was demanding extortion money from him and attacked his family for not giving that money.

However, the police said that there was a property dispute going on between the two sides. The video showed the accused attacking the shopkeeper's family with swords in their hands. The incident took place at around 10:30 pm. This incident took place when Shariq Anwar was closing the shop. Shariq's father was also assaulted and shot in the leg.

Police said that when Shariq tried to help his father, he was also beaten up. His other sons, Tariq and Anna, also tried to intervene, but they were both assaulted and later stabbed in the arm. A search has been started to nab the miscreants.