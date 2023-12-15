New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Manipur government to inform the apex court-appointed committee of steps taken to secure places of public worship in the state. While examining the issue of restoration of places of worship, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the Manipur government should furnish within two weeks to the committee a comprehensive list after identifying religious structures damaged during the strife.

The apex court said the state government will inform the committee of steps taken to secure the places of worship. The bench added that based on this exercise of identification, it permits the committee to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the way forward including concerning the restoration of places of worship.

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, made it clear that the identification of structures should cover all religious denominations. The bench noted that in its report, the court-appointed committee has made recommendations concerning places of worship and the state of Manipur has filed an affidavit.

The apex court said the committee will be at liberty to take a comprehensive view of the matter including events of encroachment/occupation of places of worship. The bench said in view of Christmas, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati have assured the court that necessary steps will be taken so that people in relief camps can celebrate the festival.

The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas in connection with ethnic violence in Manipur. More than 170 people have been killed. The apex court had appointed an all-woman committee of former high court judges headed by Justice (retd) Gita Mittal and comprising justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state in May over a high court order directing the state government to consider including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes. This order led to rampant ethnic clashes.