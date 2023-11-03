In contrast, Xiaomi emerged as the only top five smartphone brand to experience increases in shipments both on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and year-on-year (YoY) basis during Q3. This surge in shipments can be attributed to Xiaomi's strengthened foothold in key markets like China and India.

Looking ahead, the full impact of the iPhone 15 series is yet to be seen as the global holiday season approaches. It is expected that upgrades from iPhone 11 and 12 users will further bolster Apple's performance during this period. In India, the festive season is anticipated to stimulate shipments and revenues in the world's second-largest smartphone market. Here, pent-up demand and the transition to 5G technology are poised to be significant growth drivers. These factors, as highlighted in the report, will likely contribute to the sector's continued dynamism as it navigates the ever-evolving landscape of consumer preferences and global challenges.