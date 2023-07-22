New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at the Opposition parties for maintaining silence on the reported incidents of crimes against women in Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar. Thakur suggested the new Opposition coalition, INDIA to send a delegation to these Opposition-ruled states to check the ground realities.

Rajasthan is No 1 in crimes against women and Bengal is not much behind, Thakur said while accusing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of having no 'mamta' (affection) for the women of her own state. He alleged that the heads of these states have remained mute spectators even though incidents of rape, murder and assault against women continues. "Law and order is a state subject and it is the responsibility of the respective states to take action on complaints of such incidents," he said.

Highlighting some of the recent incidents in these states, Thakur said, "In crimes against women, Rajasthan has become No. 1 but West Bengal is not behind." He asked whether chief minister Ashok Gehlot was shameful for rising incidents against women and Dalits in Rajasthan. Thakur said Rajasthan recorded 1.09 lakh incidents of crime against women in the last four years while of the total rape cases in India, 22 per cent rape are from Rajasthan. "Instead of taking steps against the criminals Ashok Gehlot sacked one of his ministers Rajendra Gudha for raising his voice against atrocities on women in the state," he said.

Speaking about West Bengal, Thakur went on to question whether Mamata Banerjee at all has any 'mamta' (affection) in her. "In West Bengal, two women gets brutally beaten and paraded naked in Malda and another woman went through a similar situation in Howrah during the rural polls. Where is Mamata's 'mamta'? What inquiry is being held into these incidents?" he questioned.

Hitting out at the new coalition INDIA, Thakur said that nothing was being said on the repeated incidents that are occurring in the states led by the Opposition parties. "Where is freedom of speech? Will everyone remain mute spectators? Information about these incidents are in the public domain and can be accessed by anyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clarified that none will be spared in connection with the naked parade of two women. But what has Ashok Gehlot and Mamata Banerjee done? Is law and order not under them?" he asked.

Thakur's press conference came soon after Gehlot criticised the Centre's stance over Manipur incident at a presser and slammed PM Modi for his "few seconds" speech on the incident ahead of the monsoon session in Parliament. Also, a day back, Banerjee hit out at the prime minister on Manipur incident and said that she wants a delegation of Opposition leaders to visit the state while addressing the Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata.