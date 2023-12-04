ANOTHER REBEL GROUP FROM MANIPUR JOINS MAINSTREAM

New Delhi: Days after the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), a rebel group from Manipur, signed a peace agreement with the Central and State governments, as many as 25 leaders from another Meitei group from the State joined the mainstream bringing hope for peace in the volatile Northeastern State.

“Following the recent signing of a Peace Agreement between the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the Government of Manipur and the Government of India, around 25 leaders and cadres of National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM- a Meitei UG outfit) led by Major Boicha (Vice Chief of Army Staff of NRFM) along with 25 weapons, joined UNLF on Saturday,” the Home Ministry said on Monday.

The Home Ministry believes that leaders of NRFM joining the mainstream would help in bringing peace to the volatile Manipur. “With this, most of the outfit’s members have taken a step towards abjuring the path of violence. The development is likely to give momentum to efforts of the Central government to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the Ministry said.

Notably, NRFM (earlier United Revolutionary Front) was formed on September 11, 2011, by cadres of three factions of KCP, a Meitei UG outfit. “Its senior leaders operated from bases in a neighbouring country and were involved in violence and extortion in various parts of the Manipur Valley,” the Ministry said.

The development is likely to encourage other Meitei UG outfits to join the peace process and democratically pursue their demands besides giving a boost to fulfil the Modi Government’s vision of an ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’, the Ministry said.