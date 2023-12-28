ANISH DAYAL SINGH APPOINTED AS DG CRPF NINA SINGH TO HEAD CISF

New Delhi: IPS officer Anish Dayal Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), an official order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Thursday.

Anish Dayal Singh, who currently holds the position of DG, ITBP will head CRPF till December 31, 2024. IPS officer Rahul Rasgotra will replace Anish Dayal Singh as Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). Rasgotra will head ITBP till September 30,2025.

Also, Nina Singh, presently working as Special DG, CISF, has been appointed as Director General, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). She will hold the top post till July 31, 2024.