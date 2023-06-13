New Delhi Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for cyclone Biparjoy after which he announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8000 croreThe schemes include Rs 5000 crore project to expand and modernize fire services in states Rs 2500 crores project for the seven most populous metros Mumbai Chennai Kolkata Bengaluru Hyderabad Ahmedabad and Pune to reduce the risk of urban flooding and Rs 825 crores National Landslide Risk Mitigation Scheme in 17 States and Union Territories for landslide mitigationMinisters of Disaster Management of the States and Union Territories Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs National Disaster Management Authority and National Disaster Response Force attended the daylong meeting Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from the districts in Gujarat which could be impacted by the cyclone also attended the meeting virtually A day ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a highlevel meeting to review the preparedness of ministries and agencies of the Centre as well as Gujarat to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cycloneHe directed senior officers to take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated by the state government and to ensure the maintenance of all essential services such as power telecommunications health and drinking water He said steps should be taken to restore these services immediately in the event of damages caused to themHe also gave directions for ensuring the safety of animals and that control rooms should function round the clock IMD has issued an Orange alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat In the wake of the cyclone Indian Railways has activated the disaster management room and opened emergency control rooms in several districts of Gujarat to ensure smooth rail functioning Also read Cyclone Biparjoy may cause extensive damage says IMD