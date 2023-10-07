New Delhi: In a clear message to the AAP, the Congress has started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in all the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital and will soon launch a protest programme against the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Asked by AICC, the newly-appointed Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said efforts are on to review organisation in all the constituencies and a protest plan is being worked out to highlight the shortcomings of the Kejriwal government. Besides strengthening the organisation, the grand old party is reaching out to the old timers who have not been active in the last few years as Congress lost ground in Delhi, which was once its stronghold.

“We have to revive the party in Delhi. Accordingly, the new state unit chief has started reviewing the organisation in the Lok Sabha seats. He is trying to understand the issues in the different areas and trying to motivate the local leaders,” AICC in charge of Delhi Dipak Babaria said.

“We are also working out a series of agitational programmes to highlight the shortcomings of the Kejriwal government. The programmes will be launched soon. Issues affecting the common people would be taken up by the Congress through small corner meetings. We are also reaching out to the old timers who have not been active in the organization for some years,” he said.

According to the AICC functionary, the Congress needs to hit the streets as the Kejriwal government has not been able to address the issues facing the national capital, particularly those related to environment and infrastructure.

“Delhi was known as a green capital during the rule of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Now, it is known as a polluted city. Delhi is a world city and needs to keep pace with the other capitals in the world but infrastructure here is lacking,” said Babaria.

“We will also question the policies of the Kejriwal government which led to the liquor scam. It was the Congress which highlighted the scam first,” he said.

The aggressive stand of the AICC functionary has come at a time when the Congress and the ruling AAP are discussing an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The alliance issue will be dealt with by the high command. As and when they decide something, we will abide by that. But till then, my focus is to strengthen the organisation and it has to be done across the city. If an alliance is made there will be an issue of vote transferability and for that we must have a strong organisation,” said Babaria.