AMID AAPS MEGA RALLY BJPS POSTER WAR AGAINST CM KEJRIWAL

New Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Sunday started a poster attack on Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal both online and offline amid the Aam Aadmi Party s mega rally against the Centre s ordinance on services at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi BJP has put up large posters and banners around attacking AAP over the renovation of Kejriwal s residenceTaking a jibe at the Delhi CM the official account of BJP tweeted with a poster of the recent movie Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai Just one guy is enough to destroy Delhi Name is Kejriwal BJP tweeted in Hindi Several posters were seen in several places on Delhi s roads We also want to see the AAP s palace worth Rs 45 crore one of the BJP placards reads Also read Delhi first to be attacked similar Ordinance coming for other states KejriwalLast month BJP workers staged a sitin protest against Chief Minister Kejriwal over the residence renovation row They protested outside his official residence and accused the Delhi government of spending a whopping amount of Rs 45 crore on the renovation of Kejriwal s residence during the peak Covid pandemicDuring the protest Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the Kejriwal government has been involved in several scams In response to that AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that Chief Minister Kejriwal s official residence was an old house constructed decades ago and that there were incidents of roof collapse which is why the Public Works Department had suggested that a new house be built With Agency Inputs