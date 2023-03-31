New Delhi: The US state department Deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel has said that the US takes the safety and security of the diplomatic missions and diplomats that work in them seriously. Patel informed that the US is in close touch with Indian partners on several issues including the security of the embassies. This comes after the two Indian missions in the US were attacked by the Khalistan supporters in the last few weeks.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, US Deputy Spox Vedant Patel said, "We take the safety and security of the diplomatic missions that we host in UN and diplomats that work in them quite seriously. We are in close touch with our Indian partners on several issues, but including on this we made sure to remain in close touch with them as well as the appropriate local entities, depending on where these various missions and consulates were located".

On the question of the US's ties with India and Pakistan, Patel said, "The US values its important relationship with both our Indian partners and Pakistan as well, and these relationships stand on their own and are not a zero-sum proposition". Earlier, following the Khalistani attack, Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel condemned the incidents of violence at Indian diplomatic facilities in the United States, noting that violence is never an acceptable form of protest.

"Attacks against journalists are never acceptable and we condemn any incidents of violence against a member of the media just doing their job and any act of violence or vandalism against a diplomatic facility as well," he pointed out.