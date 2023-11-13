New Delhi: The Public Works Department (PWD) has canceled the allotment of the government bungalow of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's private secretary Bibhav Kumar for being allotted the bungalow “in violation of rules”, sources said on Monday. Besides, the Public Works Department of Delhi Government has also issued a notice to Kumar to vacate the bungalow.

In the cancellation order, the authorities said that according to the letter received from the Vigilance Directorate, Bibhav Kumar, working as Private Secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been allotted D-2 Type-6 bungalow located at Chandrawal Water Works Civil Lines “in violation of rules”. The Public Works Department (PWD) said that Kumar should have been allotted Type 4 bungalow instead as per rules.

“Therefore, he should hand over the bungalow to the junior engineer of PWD of the area. Also tell the location of Type 4 bungalow as per your preference,” the cancellation order read. Earlier on November 11, the Vigilance Directorate had issued a notice to Bibhav Kumar saying that his appointment is illegal and a criminal case is also pending against him.

In the notice sent, a reply has been sought on the case pending against him within a week. The notice asked him to show cause as to why his service should not be canceled within one month of the notice, because of the criminal case pending against him. The case has been registered against Bibhav Kumar for allegedly obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his duty and threatening to misbehave with him under sections 353 (assault to obstruct public servant), 504 (insult by disturbing peace) and 506 (threat).

The Directorate has said that the continuation of service of Bibhav Kumar, who has a criminal background, “is in violation of the instructions issued from time to time by the Department of Personnel and Training”. The notice also said that the Enforcement Directorate had also summoned Bibhav Kumar in February in connection with the alleged liquor scam.