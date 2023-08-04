New Delhi : A man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at the AIIMS station on Friday, a Delhi Police official said. The deceased was identified as Amit Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Bihar. The official said that the police received a PCR (Police Control Room) call regarding an incident of a man jumping on the train track, following which a team immediately rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that the victim was already removed from the track and shifted to the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Trauma Centre. The deceased was identified on the basis of a copy of his Aadhar card recovered from the spot. Initial probe revealed that the victim died on the spot following severe injuries to his head.

“The crime and forensics teams were called. Proceeding under section 174 of the CrPC is going on,” the official added, according to an IANS report. The actual reason for the extreme step taken by the man was not known. The police officials were tracing the address of family members of the deceased man. Once the postmortem is completed, the moral remains would be handed over to the family members, sources said.