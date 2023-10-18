New Delhi: All the accused in the murder of Delhi journalist Soumya Vishwanathan have been convicted by a court in Delhi on Wednesday. On September 30, 2008, Vishwanathan was shot dead on the Nelson Mandela Marg while returning home from work in her car.

Five individuals - Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik, Ajay Kumar, and Ajay Sethi - were arrested in connection with the murder and have been in custody since March 2009. The police had attributed the motive for her killing to robbery and had invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the accused.