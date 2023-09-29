AIR INDIA PASSENGER SUFFERS BURNS DUE TO SPILLING OF HOT WATER SHARES HER DREADFUL EXPERIENCE

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, an Air India passenger on board suffered severe burns after the cabin crew incidentally spilled hot water on her. The incident occurred on a flight from the national capital to San Francisco earlier this month. Sharing her dreadful memories and the scars that the incident gave to her both physically and mentally, she tweeted "I was travelling from New Delhi to SFO on Flight AI 173 with my 4-yr-old son and 83-yr-old mother-in-law. The flight lasted approximately 16 hrs, and it was nothing short of a nightmare," the passenger said in a long thread posted on social media platform X on September 27.

"My ordeal took a horrifying turn at around 5 am when a flight attendant spilled hot water on my right leg. The pain was excruciating, and I screamed in agony, desperately seeking help. To my shock, the crew members initially ran away from the situation", she tweeted. She further narrated that the "Crew removed her shoes and socks without checking if it could cause further harm" and put the blame on the cabin crew for being unprepared and unprofessional.

"The attendant's lack of training and professionalism only added to my distress. My leg felt like it was burning, and I was in extreme pain and shock, screaming and crying for help. It was only after some time that a physician on the plane offered assistance." Following the incident, the airline issued an official apology to the affected passenger, whose harrowing experience has sparked widespread concern.

"Dear Ms. Tomar, we deeply regret to learn of your experience and hope that you are doing better. We want to emphasise that our utmost priority is to provide you with the necessary assistance. Please DM us the details for us to look into it", Air India in a tweet said.