New Delhi: In a bid to provide aviation enthusiasts and travelers a new travel experience, aviation giant Air India will introduce the majestic A350 aircraft in its fleet as part of its expansion program, the airlines company said. In a post on X, an Air India spokesperson said, “"Here's the first look of the majestic A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter,” while sharing the pictures of the A350 aircraft being painted at an Airbus shop in Toulouse, France.

The development has caused a stir in the county's aviation sector causing excitement among the flyers, who cannot wait to have the first hand experience of the majestic aircraft. The A350 aircraft boasts of state-of-the-art design and advanced features, fuel efficiency, spacious cabins, and advanced technology, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable journey for passengers.

Reports said that Air India Express, the budget arm of the airlines company will also unveil the A350 aircraft in coming weeks. Pertinently, an Air India spokesperson recently said that Air India has set up a first-of-its-kind Engineering Mega Warehouse close to Delhi IGI airport. The Air India spokesman said that the 54,000 sq. ft centralised facility can stock over 1 million spares and is “key to supporting our growing fleet and boost our operational reliability as a one-stop solution for all engineering requirements”.